Parsons: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $64.1 million. On…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $64.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.