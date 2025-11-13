Paranaense de Energia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) on Thursday reported net income of $67.1…

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) on Thursday reported net income of $67.1 million in its third quarter.

The Curitiba, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELP

