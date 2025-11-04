Paramount Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $138.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $104.7 million.

