Pangaea Logistics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 5:29 PM

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Thursday reported earnings of $12.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period.

