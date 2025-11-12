Pan American Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $168.6 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $854.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $867.8 million.

