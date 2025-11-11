Palvella Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

