Palomar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $51.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $244.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $241.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLMR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.