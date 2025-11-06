Pacira: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.4…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.4 million.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $179.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.4 million.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $725 million to $735 million.

