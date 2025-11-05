Pacific Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported a…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PACB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PACB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.