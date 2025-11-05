Owens Corning: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $494 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $5.92. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

