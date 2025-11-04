Ovintiv: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $148 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $148 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

