Orthofix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $205.6 million in the period.

