Organon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $160 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion.

