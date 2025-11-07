Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Oragenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Oragenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:28 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.96.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up