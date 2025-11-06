Open Lending: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPRO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.