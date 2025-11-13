OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $113 million…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $113 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $6.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $460.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $114.6 million, or $7.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 25 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.