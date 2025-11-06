Onestream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in…

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The artificial-intelligence developer posted revenue of $154.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Onestream expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $156 million to $158 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Onestream expects full-year earnings in the range of 15 cents to 19 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $594 million to $596 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.