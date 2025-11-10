ON24: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Monday reported a loss of $6.4 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Monday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

