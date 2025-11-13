Omeros: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.9 million in its third…

SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

_____

