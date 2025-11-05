ODP Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported profit of $23 million…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported profit of $23 million in its third quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

