Occidental: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $830 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $6.72 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

