O-I Glass: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $30 million.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

O-I Glass expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OI

