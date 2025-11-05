Nutrien: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $464 million.…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $464 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $6.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.