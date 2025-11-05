Novo Nordisk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.13 billion.…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.13 billion.

The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.74 billion in the period.

