Norwegian Cruise Line: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $419.3 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 27 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.10 per share.

