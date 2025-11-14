Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Friday reported a loss of $26.8 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Friday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $18.22.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $200,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.