North American Construction: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $230.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.6 million.

