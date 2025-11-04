NMI Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $96 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $96 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.21 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $178.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMIH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.