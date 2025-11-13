Nice: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $144.9 million. On…

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $144.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.17 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $732 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.9 million.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.18 to $12.32 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.