Newsmax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The media outlet known for its conservative following and views posted revenue of $45.3 million in the period.

