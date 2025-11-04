NeuroPace Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.6 million.

NeuroPace Inc. expects full-year revenue in the range of $97 million to $98 million.

