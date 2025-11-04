Neuronetics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million in its third quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $40 million to $43 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $147 million to $150 million.

