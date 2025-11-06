Nelnet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported net income of $106.7 million in…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported net income of $106.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $2.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.95 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $548.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $427.8 million.

