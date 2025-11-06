Nektar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.5 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.5 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.85 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 million.

