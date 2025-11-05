NCR Atleos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Wednesday reported net income of $26 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Wednesday reported net income of $26 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.09 per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

