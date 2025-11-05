Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Natural Health Trends: Q3…

Natural Health Trends: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 9:11 AM

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $431,000 in its third quarter.

The Rolling Hills Estates, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The direct selling company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHTC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up