National Vision: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $487.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.6 million.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to 71 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion.

