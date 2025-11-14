NanoViricides: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) on Friday reported a loss of $1.8 million in…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) on Friday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNVC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.