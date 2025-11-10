MV Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Monday reported net income of $2.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Monday reported net income of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.