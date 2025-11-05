Murphy Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $733 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $664.7 million.

