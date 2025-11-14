MUFG: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Friday reported net income of $5.07 billion…

TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Friday reported net income of $5.07 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.69 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.69 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

