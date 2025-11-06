Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $52.6 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $52.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $380.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $191.7 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

Mueller Water Products expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MWA

