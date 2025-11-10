Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported a loss of…

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $221.5 million in the period.

