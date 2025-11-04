Montrose Environmental: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported…

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $224.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.9 million.

Montrose Environmental expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $830 million.

