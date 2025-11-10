Monday.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $13.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $316.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $328 million to $330 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.23 billion.

