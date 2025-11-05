MKS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $74 million. The…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $74 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $988 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $962 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MKS expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.93 to $2.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $1.03 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

