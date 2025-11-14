Mizuho: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Friday reported net income of $2.71 billion in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Friday reported net income of $2.71 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 20 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.97 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.97 billion, topping Street forecasts.

