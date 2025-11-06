MidCap Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $27.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $27.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.2 million.

