Metallus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Thursday reported net income of $8.1 million in its third quarter.

The Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $305.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTUS

