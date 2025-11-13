Meren Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF) on Thursday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF) on Thursday reported net income of $5.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $216.7 million in the period.

